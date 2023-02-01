Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) have identified the man found dead in a canal as the same man who went missing more than a week ago.

YPD received a report of a body found near Avenue 3E and 48th Street on Monday afternoon by workers of the Yuma Mesa Irrigation District.

"We arrived to the scene we call our dive team to come out and they got the body out and later was positively identified as Jose Velasco, who was been reported missing on January 24th through San Luis PD," said YPD Public Information Officer Lori Franklin.

YPD also said Velasco drowned.

At the same time, YPD notified the next of kin and the San Luis Police Department (SLPD).

While there was no signs of foul play, the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have information regarding the case, then call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Should your information lead to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.