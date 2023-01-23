Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 8:15 PM
Weekend crime spree takes place

Multiple attempted homicides take place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police first responded to a report on 13th Avenue at 4:21 am this past Saturday morning.

Two adult men were shot.

Today KYMA has learned they were released from Yuma Regional Medical Center.

A second string of shootings happened about 20 minutes later, near 5th Street and 17th Avenue.

All victims, including three who remain hospitalized, are facing non-life-threatening injuries.

Two male suspects remain at large.

Court Zeppernick

Court Zeppernick joined the KYMA team as a reporter in October 2022.
Reach out to Court with story ideas and tips at: court.zeppernick@kecytv.com

