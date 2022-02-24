The child that inspired others to give, is now giving

Twelve years ago Vianey Martinez was in the hospital, that visit started a campaign unlike any other

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More than a decade ago, a 3-year old Vianey Martinez was sitting on a hospital bed surrounded by her family. Among, Vianey's family was her grandfather Richard Craig.

During Vianey's visit, a nurse walked in and apologized to the family, the reason for the apology was the hospital had run out of stuffed animals.

The stuffed animals were given to children who were admitted. Since donations were low, they ran out.

Craig decided then to make sure that the hospital never ran short again. Since then Craig and his club the Foothills Cruisers have hosted the Teddy Bear Car Show.

The Teddy Bear Car Show invited car enthusiasts to come out and display their vehicles and donate a stuffed animal to the cause.







On Wednesday, February 23, the Foothills Cruisers delivered carloads of stuffed animals. Except for this time, the delivery was made more special with the presence of Vianey Martinez.

Vianey told us that these stuffed animals are like a security blanket for kids in need. She says that she plans on helping with the delivery from now on.