Yuma County Fair tickets now available for pre-sale

Fair-goers flock to the Yuma County Fairgrounds to snatch up some fair tickets

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you were out-and-about on morning Morning near the Yuma County Fairgrounds, you'd think the latest Star Wars was just released.

A line could be seen from the box office and wrap around the fairgrounds. Why? It's fair time and ticket pre-sales kicked off at 8 a.m.

Many were in line before dawn waiting to get their hands on the sought-after tickets.

According to Eugene De La Rosa Jr., he's been buying pre-sale tickets for his grandkids for as long as he's had grandkids.

De La Rosa says that it's all about cost. He says when you buy them during the fair they cost more and kids would have to use six or seven tickets for one ride. This way the books are cheaper and his grandkids will use one of two tickets per ride.

Those in line said they were impressed by just how fast the line was moving. Compared to years past, this year the line move very smoothly.

The 70th Annual Yuma County Fair starts on March 29 and goes on until April 3.