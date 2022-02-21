Skip to Content
Mayor Nicholls hosting campaign kick-off at Lute’s Casino

Adam Klepp

Yuma's Mayor is seeking re-election for a 3rd term in office.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On President's Day at Lute's Casino, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls is holding his mayoral re-election campaign kick-off event.

It begins at 5:30, Mayor Nicholls is seeking re-election for a third term as Yuma's mayor. 

Yuma is one of a few cities in Arizona which has no term limits for mayor.

Nicholls was re-elected for his second term in August of 2017, where he received 84% of the vote.

