Mayor Nicholls hosting campaign kick-off at Lute’s Casino

Yuma's Mayor is seeking re-election for a 3rd term in office.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On President's Day at Lute's Casino, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls is holding his mayoral re-election campaign kick-off event.

It begins at 5:30, Mayor Nicholls is seeking re-election for a third term as Yuma's mayor.

Yuma is one of a few cities in Arizona which has no term limits for mayor.

Nicholls was re-elected for his second term in August of 2017, where he received 84% of the vote.