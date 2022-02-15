Yumans will be paying homage to a local pioneer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You could say that it was love at first sight. In the 50s, Henry "Hank" Schechert visited the Yuma area spending his winters in what was then a desert area.

According to those who knew Schechert he longed to be in the desert and in the 60s, he decided to plant roots here. During that time the area just east of the Yuma city limits was scarce.

Nay-sayers doubted Schechert's vision, but slowly the keen developer sparked what is now the Fortuna Foothills. From just a few homes to a booming community which to this day continues to grow.

Each year, Schechert held a Valentine's Day parade and when he passed the local car community decided to change it from Valentine's Day to Hank Days.

On Saturday, February 19, at 10 am the Yuma community will gather to pay homage to this great pioneer. The parade is set to start not far from where Schechert lived.

The parade will travel from 46th Street and Foothills Boulevard and head south to South Frontage Road.

Parade Insider Tip: According to Foothills Rotarian Doreen Caldwell the sweetest spot on the parade route is in the lot on Tiffany Lane.