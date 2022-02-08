Are diamonds a girl’s best friend?

A local jeweler gives us his insight on what your partner may like this Valentine's Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With Valentine's Day just around the corner we ventured out into the land of love. When it comes to tokens of love, precious gems usually top the list.

So, we visited with a local jeweler James Bensel of Bensel's Jewelers in Yuma's Big Curve Shopping Center. Bensel says that Valentine's Day is one of its biggest holidays next to Christmas.

Bensel says that as a local jeweler they can meet almost any budget, from the moderate to the extravagant. From diamond studs to emeralds, Bensel has something for everyone.

The jeweler doesn't stop at rings and bracelets, they also sell custom one-off pieces and designer watches. Bensel prides himself in being local and offers a jewelry cleaning service absolutely free, regardless of where the piece was purchased.

Like many other stores, Bensels will have special pricing for items. But, Bensel says he's not like other establishments that raise their prices and then cut prices, he says these sales allow them to get rid of old stock and make room for new creations.

Bensel's Jewelers is located in the Big Curve Shopping Center on 4th Avenue and 32nd Street.