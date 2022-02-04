Time-travel minus the Delorean, the 16th Century is coming to you

Commoners are invited to attend a glimpse into a time when arguments were settles with steel

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There was a time in history when the phrase "losing your head" had a different meaning. A time when arguments were settled with steel.

With just a few steps you can leave the comforts of the modern age and travel to the 16th-century. It's time for the Two Rivers Renaissance Faire.

Whether you're a fan of role-playing, cosplay, or even just theater, the renaissance faire has something for everyone. When I arrived I was greeted by a maiden with the phrase "Good Morrow".

Most of the actors at these events are die-hard method actors who rarely if ever break character. I was introduced to the Marquee De Gascony a member of the Clan Black Sail whose profession is the weapons trade.









There are signs warning interlopers of the presence of black powder can be found throughout the camp. Along with the flags and colors of all the different clans and royals.

There are things at the faire that you will not find anywhere else. Besides the authentic turkey legs and ale. Hand-made items widely used in that era are up for sale.

These items include swords, whips, corsets, and even armor. But if shopping isn't your forte then entertainment is enough for anyone.

Exhibitions include sword fights, jousts and concerts. The Two Rivers Renaissance Faire will run from February 4-6 and will take place entirely at the Yuma County Fairgrounds (use east entrance).