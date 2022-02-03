5 deaths from traffic crashes in Yuma so far this year

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with the Yuma Police Department about how officers are responding

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Driving our cars is something a lot of us do almost every single day but recently in Yuma, it’s a task that is becoming more dangerous.

The Yuma Police Department provided News 11 a sad update as a man involved in a crash on Avenue B on January 22nd died due to his injuries.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, deaths due to car crashes are rising since the start of the pandemic in the United States.

In 2020, 38,690 people died in traffic crashes, the most since 2007 and a 7% increase from 2019.

Final numbers are not available yet for 2022, but based on the most recent data as of September, the administration is expecting a 12% increase in taffic deaths from 2021.

It’s a concerning trend and one that the Yuma Police Department says is happening locally as well.

"in 2021 we had 14, so that was double the year before, so they're just getting bigger," Sergeant Lori Franklin said.

It’s something Franklin says is going to start costing drivers, all in an effort to keep us safe.

"Tickets, tickets, tickets. There will be no more warnings when you get pulled over. We are giving out tickets," Franklin said.