Gamblers Wanted: Those who know when to hold and when to fold

The Dad's Club of Saint Francis of Assisi School will host its Texas Hold'em Tournament

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a game of strategy and misdirection, but the annual Dad's Club Texas Hold'em Tournament in the end the house always wins. In this case, the "house" is Saint Francis of Assisi School.

Since the draw of the first deck funds from the tournament have gone to much-needed upkeep of the aging school. Saint Francis of Assisi School just turned 65-years old.

Among the several projects, the school's Dad's Club has equipped the school with a surveillance system to protect the school. They've also begun replacing the aging windows with safety-grade and energy-efficient windows.

The Dad's Club Texas Hold'em Tournament is set for February 12, 2022. The tournament will be held at the Patio Restaurant and Bar and gates will open at noon.

Admission for the tournament is $50 with rebuys being set at $25. Seating is limited.

For more information please call Aurelio Alvarez at 928-446-4075 or Alex Gallardo at 928-247-3314.