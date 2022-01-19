Local car clubs have become a fundraising engine

New Class Car Club is hosting a show to help raise money for volunteers who make a huge difference in the lives of those battling cancer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In many communities car clubs are seen in a poor light. Usually associated with a culture that does more bad than good.

But not here in Desert Southwest, car clubs are not only a part of the community, they've become a fundraising engine for local nonprofits.

While there are many types of clubs in our region and the types of vehicles in each club differ.

What is similar is the club's core drive which is to enrich the lives of its members and their communities.

Richard "R.C." Whitcomb is a well-known auto enthusiast and is not only well regarded by those in the car community he's known by most as a personable person.

R.C. is a member of New Class Car Club, one of Desert Southwest's Legacy Car Clubs. These clubs have withstood the test of time and have grown to be a staple in their communities.

Established in the late 1970's New Class Car Club originated in California and soon chapters blossomed throughout the West Coast and the Desert Southwest.

On January 22nd, New Class Car Club will host a fundraiser to help volunteers at the Yuma Cancer Resource Center. These men and women have devoted their lives to helping those fighting to live.

The event will take place at Texas Roadhouse (off of Arizona Avenue & 16th Street) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Now, the event is free to the public, but, donations are welcome.

Those interested in entering their vehicle registration is $35 (includes a meal) and set-up for the event is between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.