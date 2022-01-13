Yuma High School earns award for safe learning experiences amidst pandemic

Award granted to Yuma school

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma High School has earned an award as part of the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) for 2021.

The PBIS amAZing Award is for schools that have stayed as positive and safe learning experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

YHS Principal Mike Fritz stated, “Our PBISAz amAZing award will proudly be displayed in our school office and on our website. Yuma High School is committed to challenge, support, and prepare every student to be college and career-ready.”

Yuma High school was the only high school among 22 other Arizona districts that received the award and is expected to receive an award poster in February.