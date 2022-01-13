To some, the desert is just dirt and cacti but to others its an adventure

Four Wheeler Group is here to boldly go, where no stock automobile can go

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For those of us living in the Desert Southwest, the mere word "Desert" ignites excitement. While many simply identify the desert as rocks, cacti, and wild animals offroad enthusiasts see a playground beckoning them.

So, with so many eager to venture into the desert and enjoy themselves, it's not uncommon to see a modified Jeep on the road. But, when you see ten or so in a row, your inner child will most likely be awakened.

If the simple presence of so many Jeeps isn't enough you begin to notice alterations. Alterations like reinforced skid plates, side guards, and winches.

These additions can only mean one thing, that these Jeeps aren't your ordinary offroaders. These Jeeps aren't your run-of-the-mill desert riders, they look more like rock crawlers.

But, there's more to these visiting offroad goliaths, and it can easily be seen at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. What can only be described as rolling lofts can be seen scattered throughout the grounds.

These behemoths are for those outdoor enthusiasts who want the comforts of home and still enjoy nature. These massive beauties aren't your grandparent's RV's these technical marvels come with full kitchens, entertainment centers, and a spacious bedroom.

Our visitors are the 4 Wheelers Group of the Family Motor Coach Association and they're here to enjoy every last drop of desert life.

So if you enjoy the great outdoors and the subtle sounds of horsepower, this group of rambunctious nature-lovers may just be what you're looking for.