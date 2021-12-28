300 microchips issued to pets of Yuma County residents

More pets to be safe in time for New Years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma recently hosted an event to give county residents free microchips for their pets.

“It was an amazing day. We microchipped 300 animals that day; it was hugely successful,” says Executive Director Annette Lagunas. “Our ultimate goal is to get as many animals chipped before New Year’s Eve as we can.”

New Years is a big holiday for the shelter, as they took in over 40 stray animals within the first week of 2021.

Director Lagunas went on to say what affects animals, such as loud noises from fireworks.

"If you are leaving for the evening, turn on a radio or the TV for your pets. Any kind of distraction will help them. Above all else, make sure they are secured. Make sure your fences are secured and there is no way they can get out," explains Lagunas.

A microchipped pet will ensure safety not only for the animal but also for the owner since the shelter would have an easier time finding the information they need.