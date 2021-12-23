PSA: Use fireworks responsibly this holiday season

Be mindful when using fireworks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma and Yuma Police Department would like to remind citizens to be mindful and responsible when using fireworks during the holidays.

Local laws allow for public use of small/ novelty fireworks and may only be used from December 24th through January 3rd.

Any kind of firework is not allowed on public properties such as parks and sidewalks.

Bigger fireworks, like those that rise and explode in the air, are prohibited and are also illegal to sell, buy or own.

Pets should be indoors or secured outside in a backyard.

YPD would also like to remind others to be courteous to those suffering from PTSD.

Have a safe and happy holiday celebration.