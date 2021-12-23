Fire extinguished under Ocean-to-Ocean bridge

Small fire with limited damage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 22, a fire was reported underneath the Ocean-to-Ocean bridge in Yuma.

Personnel from the Yuma Fire Department found smoke and flames on location and were able to extinguish the fire.

Traffic was closed off as firefighters investigated the area for any leftover flames.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, however, the flames were found to have originated from a large pile of trash possibly left over from illegal campers.

No injuries were reported and limited damage was caused to wiring under the bridge.