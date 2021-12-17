Some local first responders received a special holiday treat

The kindergarten class at the GOWAN Science Academy paid a special visit to some very deserving people

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The holidays are a time of family gatherings and wishful thinking. But, for first responders time with their family is a luxury they don't have.

So, since firefighters and paramedics at the Yuma Fire Department Station #1 can't be at home enjoying the holidays the holidays came to them.

The kindergarten class at the GOWAN Science Academy made a special visit to the firehouse and gave our first responders an early Christmas gift.

The children performed a variety of holiday favorites and when they were done they took a moment to snap a picture with the crew.