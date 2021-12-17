Attempted murder on South Avenue A

Shots fired on Thursday evening

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On the evening of December 16, the Yuma Police Department investigated a call on South Avenue A.

At around 9:27 p.m., officers received a call about shots fired in the area.

They found property damage and bullet casings, then were told about a woman who was dropped by at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The woman had a gunshot wound but is in stable condition.

If anyone has any information on this case, the Yuma Police Department encourages to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous