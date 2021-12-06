Kofa High School to host ‘Snow in the Kingdom’ dance performance

Live dancing returns to Kofa

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa High School dance program will be hosting a Snow in the Kingdom performance on December 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. in the Kofa auditorium.

Tickets are $5 if bought in advance and $7 at the door.

Anyone interested in advance tickets can purchase them by e-mailing royaldancerspb@gmail.com until Wednesday, Dcember 8.

“This will be the first dance show to perform on stage at Kofa High School since January 2020,” expressed KHS dance teacher Ashley Atherton. “I am excited for my students to finally get the chance to dance on stage and showcase all of their hard work from this semester. Students have been working on this show since October and I think it is finally time to let them shine.”

The Snow in the Kindgom event marks Kofa High School's return of their live dance performance, which was last seen in January 2020.