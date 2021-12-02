Local crimefighters have some new sidekicks

A new nonprofit is set to help our four-legged officers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Desert Southwest has no shortage of protectors. Imperial County and Yuma County have become a united front against crime.

Assets like sheriff's offices, multiple police departments, federal agencies, and the military make for an immense dragnet for criminals. Along with manpower the region benefits from each agency's arsenal.

One tool, that has been instrumental in every facade of protection is the canine. These animals have been essential in both the war on drugs and on terror.

Why are they so special? According to local law enforcement, the analogy that best describes the dog's detection abilities is a cake, humans smell the cake, but the dog smells the eggs, flour, salt, and milk used to make the cake.

Unfortunately, when budgets fall short these specialized teams are left without. That's where the K9 Officer Partner Support Foundation comes in.

The newly assembled nonprofit works with other nonprofits and donors to make sure Desert Southwest's canine teams get what they need.

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the K9 OPS teams presented a check to the San Luis Police Department in the amount of $1270. The funds will be used for equipment and training.

Former Police Chief for Arizona Western College John Edmundson says that people benefit from area law enforcement's willingness to work together.

According to Edmunson, the funds were collected by way of donations from community members and other nonprofits.