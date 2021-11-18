Rep. Grijalva announces $2.6 million for improving Yuma County’s water system

Funds are made of two grants approved federally

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted $2,690,671 toward improving the Yuma County Improvement District's water system infrastructure.

Announcing the funds Thursday, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-03) believes clean drinking water is a right. He also pointed out that the current infrasturcture system is outdated.

“Access to clean drinking water is a right,” expressed Rep. Grijalva. “I’m proud to support these water infrastructure projects that will replace outdated pipes and deliver clean water to the people of Yuma County.”

According to the Arizona Department of Environment Quality, it deemed the current system too costly to fix. The Department has placed an Administrative Order on the water system since detecting high Arsenic levels back in 2011.

Of the granted funds, $1,774,800 will be used to develop and construct a water treatment and distribution system for the Yuma County Improvement District.

This project will involve removing and replacing more than 10,000 linear feet of aging or low-capacity pipe to include service connections, plus ​constructing a new water storage tank and groundwater well at a new location.

The remaining funds of $915,871 will be used for water system improvements in Tacna, Arizona.