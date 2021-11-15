Apprenticeship program offers benefits to students and businesses alike

The Electrical Apprentice Program gets students an early start on their careers, and helps businesses stay ahead of the hiring curve - FOX 9's Adam Klepp reports

YUMA (KECY-TV, KYMA-TV) - Based out of its Wellton campus, Arizona Western College's Electrical Apprenticeship Program has students work a paid job during the day, then take classes at night.

The program is open only to AWC students and is 4 years long. To join the program no prior electrical experience is required.

Currently, about 15 students are in the program, and they work with businesses to get essential hands-on experience.

Program Director Julie Koepp says apprenticeship programs are a good way for businesses to stay ahead during the hiring process.

“We have the shortages in these skills, this is an opportunity to create that within our communities,” Koepp said.

Isaac Liggett owns Liggett Electrical and he employs AWC apprentices.

He says there are staff shortages all across contract work and that these programs hopefully can cut down on that in the future.

“Everyone is just short-staffed," Liggett said. "We can’t find the help we need, and that's across the board.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, those in the program will be going to Phoenix on Wednesday to partner with another electrical apprenticeship group.