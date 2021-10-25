Yuma Regional Medical Center earns recognition as digital leaders in healthcare

YRMC scores high in Most Wired assessment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has announced they have received recognition for being the "Most Wired" organization in acute care and ambulatory areas.

Surveys conducted by the College of Health Information Management Executives (CHIME) assessed how well healthcare organizations use technology in their communities, with YRMC scoring high.

Fred Peet, YRMC's Chief Information Officer, expressed, “Our organization remains committed to leveraging digital technology to provide immense benefits to our patients throughout their healthcare journey."

Over 36,000 organizations were assessed in the Digital Health Most Wired surveys and YRMC was scored in the top 300 nationwide.

“We’re integrating innovative digital platforms, robotics and data to help provide the highest quality of care to our patients and families. It is an honor to be recognized as a digital leader in healthcare.”



YRMC Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bharat Magu, also made a statement regarding this honor.

“Right here at YRMC, we have artificial intelligence helping us diagnose stroke patients by reading their CT and MRI scans 22 minutes faster. That speed saves lives in Yuma," said Magu.



"Technology helps us treat patients faster than before in our Emergency Department. The way we deploy our ultrasound technology is helping us catch much more breast cancer in stage one, so patients have better outcomes. Our outpatient clinics are offering many virtual visits each day. And, thousands of our patients are electing to access lab and imaging results using their computers and smart phones through a secure portal.”