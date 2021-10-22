Road Report: Expect closures with upcoming projects

Includes slurry and oil seal operations, plus asphalt, concrete patching

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has identified city streets in need of appropriate surface treatments to extend the life of the street surface.

City staff reveals street maintenance operations will cause partial lane closures during the hours of 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, October 25, to Friday, October 29; as well as Monday, November 1.

Slurry Seal Operations

Oct. 25:

Avenue C from 16th Street to 24th Street, outside lanes only.

Downtown parking A lot between 1st Street and 2nd Street from Madison Avenue to Main Street will be closed Oct. 25-26.

Oct. 26:

Avenue C from 16th Street to 24th Street.

19th Avenue from 24th Street to 25th Street.

25th Street from 18th Avenue to 19th Avenue.

Oct. 27:

Avenue C from 24th Street to 40th Street.

Oct. 28:

Avenue C from 24th Street to 40th Street.

Oil Seal Operations

Oct. 25 (YELLOW):

27th Lane between 45th Drive and 48th Drive.

27th Place between 45th Drive and 48th Drive.

46th Avenue between 26th Place and 27th Street.

Oct. 26 (PINK):

27th Lane between 45th Drive and 48th Drive.

27th Place between 45th Drive and 48th Drive.

46th Avenue between 26th Place and 27th Street.

Oct. 27 (BLUE):

Barkley Ranch Avenue from 28th Street to the cul-de-sac north of 27th Street.

46th Drive from 27th Street to north end city limits.

47th Avenue from 27th Street to north end city limits.

Oct. 28 (GREEN):

27th Street from 47th Drive to 46th Avenue.

45th Drive from 27th Street to 28th Street.

Oct. 29 (PURPLE):

48th Drive from 27th Lane to the cul-de-sac north of 27th Street.

47th Drive from 27th Street to north end city limits.

48th Avenue from 27th Street to north end city limits.

Nov. 1 (ORANGE):

27th Street between 45th Drive and 48th Drive.

Yuma Commerce Center Sewer Line Extension

A contractor working for the City will instal a sewer line extension in the Yuma Commerce Center affecting the following roadways:

Avenue 7E from 32 nd Street, north to 29 th Street, including 31 st Place and 30 th Street.

Street, north to 29 Street, including 31 Place and 30 Street. 31 st Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area.

Place from Avenue 7E east to the Plaza Del Este area. 30 th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.

Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive. 29 th Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive.

Street from Avenue 7E east to Commerce Center Drive. Commerce Center Drive from 29th Street south to 30th Street.

The City advises drivers that there will be delays, detours, lane shifts and closures on these roadways.

This project will also include the installation of a new sewer line, new sewer manholes and new sewer line services, the contractor will also have to horizontal bore under the A canal.

North Frontage Road, Avenue 9E to Avenue 10E

Pavement reconstruction on North Frontage Road is expected to start at Avenue 9E and work east toward Avenue 10E.

1st Avenue, 1st Street to Court Street

A contractor working for the City has plans to instal new water service tie-ins on 1st Avenue between 1st Street and Court Street. 1st Avenue will be closed to all traffic.

2nd Avenue, 8th Street to 13th Street

Sidewalk and driveway installations are expected between 8th Street and 13th Street. 2nd Avenue is currently open to local traffic only between 11th Street and 12th Street. Detours are available for residential and business access.

Please practice caution when traveling throughout these areas. The City also advises residents to plan ahead of time, as to avoid being late due to delays.