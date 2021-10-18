YCSO Foothills substation re-opening
Details released by public affiars specialist
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announces its Foothills Substation located at 13190 E. South Frontage Rd. has officially re-opened to the public.
Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak explains, "The substation has been closed since March 26, 2020, due to COVID-19 precaution and remained closed due to shortages of administrative personnel."
However, as of Monday, that closure has finally come to an end.
Services once again available to the public:
- Fingerprints by appointment only (scheduled between 9–11 a.m.)
- Civil Process Service
- Public Record/Report Request
- Criminal History Record Check
- Vacation Notifications
- Payment of Delinquent Taxes for Personal Property
- Prescription Drug Take-Back Program
Online forms are still accessible at the YCSO website.
