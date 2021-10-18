YCSO Foothills substation re-opening

Details released by public affiars specialist

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announces its Foothills Substation located at 13190 E. South Frontage Rd. has officially re-opened to the public.

Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak explains, "The substation has been closed since March 26, 2020, due to COVID-19 precaution and remained closed due to shortages of administrative personnel."

However, as of Monday, that closure has finally come to an end.

Services once again available to the public:

Fingerprints by appointment only (scheduled between 9–11 a.m.)

Civil Process Service

Public Record/Report Request

Criminal History Record Check

Vacation Notifications

Payment of Delinquent Taxes for Personal Property

Prescription Drug Take-Back Program

Online forms are still accessible at the YCSO website.