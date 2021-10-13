BP agents find two lost girls wandering near border

Yuma County

Migrants found carrying a note

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Oct. 12, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents discovered two young girls wandering near Morelos Dam.

The unaccompanied six-year-old and four-year-old sisters were seen in a marshy area south of the dam when an agent escorted them to safety.

The girls were carrying a piece of paper that had contact information, they were taken into custody and agents are currently trying to reuinte them with their family.