BP agents find two lost girls wandering near border
Migrants found carrying a note
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Oct. 12, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents discovered two young girls wandering near Morelos Dam.
The unaccompanied six-year-old and four-year-old sisters were seen in a marshy area south of the dam when an agent escorted them to safety.
The girls were carrying a piece of paper that had contact information, they were taken into custody and agents are currently trying to reuinte them with their family.
