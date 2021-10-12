City of Yuma beginning Fall Pavement Preservation Program
Fall roadwork to focus on subdivisions, major arterials
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announces Tuesday it will soon begin its Fall Pavement Preservation Program, including oil, slurry and chip sealants.
Starting on Monday, October 18, and running all the way through November, road work will be completed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend and night shifts to minimize clogging on the streets.
“Our focus this season is on residential neighborhoods, several major arterials and downtown parking lots,” shared Public Works Manager Michael Flowers.
Fall Roadway Improvements – Slurry Seal
Subdivisions
- Sierra Sunset
- Sierra Sunset No. 2
- Arcadia Meadows
- Meadowbrook
- Villa Hermosa
- El Pueblocito
- La Paloma Estates Nos. 1, 2, 3
- Kryger Farms
- Victoria Meadows
- Pfeiffer Estates
- Ponderosa Valley Estates Nos. 1, 2, 4
- Parkway Place No. 1
Arterial Streets
- 16th Street (Avenue C to canal 186' west of 46th Drive)
- South Avenue C (16th Street to 40th Street)
- South Avenue C (1337' south of 28th Street)
- West 32nd Street (Avenue C to Avenue D)
Collector Streets
- 18th Street (45th Avenue to Avenue C)
- West 20th Street (Avenue C to Athens Avenue)
- West 20th Street (Avenue B to east end)
- West 28th Street (Avenue B to Avenue C)
- West 22nd Lane at Avenue C 31' east
Local Streets
- West Country Lane (Avenue B to east end)
- 18th Drive (27th Street to north end)
- East 26th Place (Arizona Avenue to southeast end)
Downtown Parking Lots
- Parking lot adjacent to - Lutes Casino, Armed Forces Park Memorial - October 18 and 19
- Parking lot adjacent to - Hoppstetter’s - October 25 and 26
- Parking lot adjacent to - Yuma Art Center - November 8 and 9
- Parking lot adjacent to - The Gowan Company - November 15 and 16
Fall Roadway Improvements – Oil Sealant
Subdivisions
- Barkley Ranch Unit Nos. 6 and 7
- The Terraces at the View
- Ponderosa Valley Unit No. 1
- Falls Ranch Unit No. 6
Collector Streets
- 45th Avenue (28th Street to north end) - road closure with detours
Walking Paths
- 24th Street from Avenue B to Avenue C
Referring to the thickness of the application to the pavement, Flowers added, “With our recently improved application process, we are confident that the roads will have a proper seal, look nice, and provide an improved driving surface. Plus, with this more aggressive approach to applications, we can extend the life of the pavement at least five to eight years depending on the level and type of traffic.”
Comments