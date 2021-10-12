City of Yuma beginning Fall Pavement Preservation Program

Fall roadwork to focus on subdivisions, major arterials

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announces Tuesday it will soon begin its Fall Pavement Preservation Program, including oil, slurry and chip sealants.

Starting on Monday, October 18, and running all the way through November, road work will be completed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend and night shifts to minimize clogging on the streets.

“Our focus this season is on residential neighborhoods, several major arterials and downtown parking lots,” shared Public Works Manager Michael Flowers.

Fall Roadway Improvements – Slurry Seal

Subdivisions

Sierra Sunset

Sierra Sunset No. 2

Arcadia Meadows

Meadowbrook

Villa Hermosa

El Pueblocito

La Paloma Estates Nos. 1, 2, 3

Kryger Farms

Victoria Meadows

Pfeiffer Estates

Ponderosa Valley Estates Nos. 1, 2, 4

Parkway Place No. 1

Arterial Streets

16 th Street (Avenue C to canal 186' west of 46 th Drive)

Street (Avenue C to canal 186' west of 46 Drive) South Avenue C (16 th Street to 40 th Street)

Street to 40 Street) South Avenue C (1337' south of 28 th Street)

Street) West 32nd Street (Avenue C to Avenue D)

Collector Streets

18 th Street (45 th Avenue to Avenue C)

Street (45 Avenue to Avenue C) West 20 th Street (Avenue C to Athens Avenue)

Street (Avenue C to Athens Avenue) West 20 th Street (Avenue B to east end)

Street (Avenue B to east end) West 28 th Street (Avenue B to Avenue C)

Street (Avenue B to Avenue C) West 22nd Lane at Avenue C 31' east

Local Streets

West Country Lane (Avenue B to east end)

18 th Drive (27th Street to north end)

Drive (27th Street to north end) East 26th Place (Arizona Avenue to southeast end)

Downtown Parking Lots

Parking lot adjacent to - Lutes Casino, Armed Forces Park Memorial - October 18 and 19

Parking lot adjacent to - Hoppstetter’s - October 25 and 26

Parking lot adjacent to - Yuma Art Center - November 8 and 9

Parking lot adjacent to - The Gowan Company - November 15 and 16

Fall Roadway Improvements – Oil Sealant

Subdivisions

Barkley Ranch Unit Nos. 6 and 7

The Terraces at the View

Ponderosa Valley Unit No. 1

Falls Ranch Unit No. 6

Collector Streets

45th Avenue (28th Street to north end) - road closure with detours

Walking Paths

24th Street from Avenue B to Avenue C

Referring to the thickness of the application to the pavement, Flowers added, “With our recently improved application process, we are confident that the roads will have a proper seal, look nice, and provide an improved driving surface. Plus, with this more aggressive approach to applications, we can extend the life of the pavement at least five to eight years depending on the level and type of traffic.”