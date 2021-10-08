Yuma County debuts mapping tool for community submissions

Yuma County

Part of current redistricting efforts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The County of Yuma debuting a new mapping tool for redistricting, welcomes the public's submittals.

Mapping consultant National Demoographics Corporation has also confirmed its role in relasing the feature for Yumans to draw their own suggested supervisorial or community college district boundaries.

County officials describe the DistrictR tool from Tufts University as a "simple online paintbrush that allows you to 'paint' your neighborhood, community of interest or a full countywide district map for consideration in Yuma County’s redistricting process."

According to the County, the maps are organized by census blocks showing the population total by community or district as additional census blocks are added.

DistrictR tool users may overlay demographic and geographic data to show more information about potential district map boundaries.

To access the Board of Supervisors District Map, please click here. For the Community College District Map, please click here.

Submissions are due Monday, November 15, by 5 p.m. to the the Redistricting Advisory Commission.

If you need help using either map, please click here.