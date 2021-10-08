Visit Arizona Initiative awards grant to Yuma museum

Yuma County

Grant to allow for another day of tourism

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Historical Society Museum of Aviation and Tourism has been awarded a Visit Arizona Initiative Grant, which will allow for an extra day of events.

The Yuma Bird, Nature, and History Festival has usually held their event for three days and an extra day will allow for more time to give tours of the Yuma wilderness.

Yvonne Peach, of the Yuma History Museum, expresses, "I’m so excited that the Yuma Historical Society Museum of Aviation and Tourism (Yuma History Museum) was able to apply for the grant to grow our Yuma Bird, Nature, and History Festival. We have had a great partnership with Nancy Meister, President of the Yuma Audubon Society."

Governor Doug Ducey designated the Visit Arizona Initiative Grants to bring tourism, jobs, and economic development to Arizona for pandemic recovery efforts.

Marcus O. Carney, Visit Yuma’s Executive Director, stated “Visit Yuma is proud to see the Birding Festival soar and receive funding from the Arizona Office of Tourism with this grant. Yuma County struggled, as many communities did, with the loss of our amazing events over the last two years.

Over $100 million dollars of the Visit Arizona Initiative grants will be distributed within the next years, and others are encouraged to apply at https://tourism.az.gov/grants/.





"We hope to see many more Yuma organizations receive funding through the Visit Arizona Initiative over the next two years. The American Rescue Plan is providing great funding for many organizations, and we want to see Yuma County get our fair share. We are proud of the leadership Mrs. Peach takes for our community and are excited to have the birding festival fly to new heights this year!”