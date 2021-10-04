Yuma’s finest invites the public to join them for coffee

Yuma County

The Yuma Police Department is looking to connect with its community with America's favorite beverage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In most cases a person's interaction with police is life-altering. That's why the Department of Justice supports programs like Coffee with a Cop.

On Wednesday, October 6th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m officers with the Yuma Police Department will be at the Sunkissed Yuma Coffee Shop (3860 W. 24th Street) for their Coffee with a Cop event.

The community is invited to come and meet the men and women sworn to protect them. In years past residents with concerns and/or complaints have sat down with officers to voice their concerns.

For many residents events like Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity to thank their local peace officer and enjoy a cup of coffee.

Officer Christina Fernandez with the YPD Public Affairs Office says that events like this wouldn't be possible without the support of businesses like Sunkissed Yuma Coffee Shop.

Sunkissed Yuma Coffee Shop is known for more than their uniquely delicious lattes, but for their community outreach and their social media presence. Officer Fernandez thanks Sunkissed for their support and welcomes everyone to join our peace officers for this year's Coffee with a Cop.