Yuma School District One receives grant for lifesaving equipment

Yuma County

More safety measures taken for school district

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One has received a $32,888 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which will go towards the purchase of automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

The AEDs are to ensure more lifesaving capabilities when responding to a critical event and to help keep the community safe, stated health services coordinator Kimberly Sweeny.

“During these unique and difficult times, we’re so thankful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Yuma," expressed Sweeny.



The Foundation has awarded over 100 grants nationwide in order to provide public safety organizations with lifesaving equipment.



To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit:

FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.