Current lane restrictions on U.S. 95

Drivers should expect delays, allow extra time to travel

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) warns drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions when traveling on U.S. 95 in Yuma.

ADOT contractors are scheduled to pave the roads as part of the Dome Valley Road Intersection Improvement project between mileposts 40.17 and 40.60.

These restrictions will occur from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 30:

A 10-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.

Starting Wednesday, traffic will be shifted west of the barrier wall on U.S. 95.