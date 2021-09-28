YRMC: Visitation restrictions lowered as COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease

Shifts to moderate level as coronavirus hospitalizations decline

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In response to the declining number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and all YRMC outpatient clinics, including the YRMC Cancer Center, recently announced lowered restrictions.

On Monday, YRMC Media Contact Shay Andres shared, "Inside the hospital, the moderate visitation level permits most patients to have two pre-designated visitors (age 16 or older) during visitation hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Patients with COVID-19 may have one pre-designated visitor for one hour per day. For outpatient clinics, moderate restrictions allow for one companion with each visitor and two parents or legal guardians at pediatric locations."

Universal safety precautions will continue to apply to all locations:

Bring your own mask

Remain masked at all times

Sanitize your hands

Maintain social distancing

Do not visit you're if exhibiting any symptoms of illness

Comparing these restrictions to typical influenza protocol, Andres added, "The moderate restriction guidelines are very similar to those we observe each year during flu season. Therefore, YRMC will likely continue to operate under moderate visitation levels throughout flu season."

The YRMC encourages families, friends and the community to send loved ones in the hospital a Cheer Card if the current restrictions still prevent them from visiting. Cards may also be addressed to an anonymous patient in need.