Yuma County Chamber of Commerce wants to show people what they’ve been missing

Yuma County

Local businesses will be on display to show the public what they have to offer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Did you know that Yuma has a pizzeria that makes pies just like the ones in Beantown (Boston)? Or, that there's a shop that sells everything and anything that involves olives?

If you answered "no" to any of these questions, then mark your calendar for September 11. The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Community Expo, and everyone's invited.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. the Yuma Civic Center will be wall-to-wall businesses. So many in fact, that according to the Chamber's Executive Director, Kimberly Kahl, some businesses had to be moved outside.

If you have small children, the chamber has something for them as well. While you check out all the latest and greatest in Yuma, your child can check out the Kid's Corner.

"So it's completely air conditioned and even better its completely free. So, it's a fun day to come and check out the businesses, maybe get some free stuff, you know expos they're always giving away free gifts, pens things like that get some free stuff for the kids, arts and crafts all of that is free. Basically, it's completely free and just a fun day for the community," said Kahl.

The majority of the event is indoors and completely free. If you're a businesses trying to get your name out there you have until Tuesday, September 7 to sign up.