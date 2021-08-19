Truck lovers more than ready to take the reins of Ford’s new Bronco

Yuma County

Bill Alexander Ford holds a special event to invite the Bronco to the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the late 1960s, a grudge match ensued between the country's two juggernauts, Ford and Chevrolet. Both released their own version of a full-size, fully capable two-door truck.

With each coming year, truck lovers anticipated the latest version of either the Blazer or the Bronco. Then, in the mid-90s the fight ended much, to the public's dismay.

Decades later, rumors that Ford planned on reincarnating the Bronco flooded the web. Truck fans scoured the internet for pictures of the new concept. Most imagined a 2-door Excursion, but the concept looked more like the first-generation of Broncos.

It wasn't a golden ticket, but Bill Alexander Ford in Yuma sent out an invite via social media. The latest generation of the Bronco was in town and everyone was welcome to get an up close and personal look at it.

Fitting that it was Bill Alexander Ford holding this event. This dealership in particular has a 1968 first generation Bronco in its showroom.

The Bronco on display at the event was a 'First Edition', which comes with all the bells and whistles. The truck comes with a retractable roof, 35" all-terrain tires, a fully capable suspension package - among other options.

This model will run a fan about $57,000. The base model will run about $28,000.

The team at Bill Alexander Ford tells News 11 that orders started coming in as soon as a release date was set. Currently, the models arriving will have the retractable roof, and the hardtop version is set to arrive early next year.