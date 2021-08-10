Skip to Content
Yuma County
By ,
Published 5:45 PM

Food City challenges local cooks to share their homemade recipes

The challenge is as easy as posting a photo on social media before August 31

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's the time of the season where green Hatch chiles can be found in the produce aisle. Bashas and Food City grocery stores all carry them.

So, the Basha's Family of Stores are interested to see how Arizona's cooks are using hatch chiles. The rules are quite simple, from now and on until August 31, 2021, post a picture of a homemade creation on your favorite social media.

When posting your hatch chile-infused delight you're asked to put #hatchathomeaz and they'll do the rest.

The prizes for this challenge range from Basha/Food City gift cards to a VIP experience with none other than two-time Arizona Hall of Culinary Fame winner Mark Tarbell.

Winners will also get to visit the Blue Clover Distillery in Scottsdale, Arizona, home of Blue Clover Vodka. Also, you can win VIP tickets to the Third Annual Hatch Green Chile Roast with a bottomless Mimosa or Bloody Mary brunch.

Joe Teposte

Award-Winning Photojournalist, News Professional Trainer, Production, Writer, 20+ Years in Yuma News.

Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

