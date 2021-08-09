Career experts gives tips on red flags to look out for

Yuma County

Career Expert Lea Soto-Graham wants job seekers to ask questions and watch out for red flags

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Job interviews can be nerve-racking: sitting in front of a professional, seeing if you meet their needs. But Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says that you as a job seeker need to see if the company fits your needs.

Soto-Graham says that taking on a new job means you'll be investing a lot of your time to advance. With so much time being spent at your job, you have to make sure it's something you enjoy.

So before you even apply for the job, research the company. See if there's room for advancement, and what other employees think of your potential future employer.

Once the date is set for your interview, Soto-Graham says get your questions ready. As the company representative interviews you, you interview them.

Soto-Graham says watch out for red flags, like how the representative talks about the company and details about what you'll be doing there.



"If your interviewer is vague on the details about the job, that's something that you'll want to watch out for. Watch out for things like what the culture of the organization may be like, perhaps they're talking poorly about a past employer," said Soto-Graham.

This line of questioning will show them that you've done your homework and are serious about your career choices.

The Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona offers job seekers mock interviews in an effort to better prepare you for the real thing.