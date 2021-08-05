BBB wants to hear from Imperial Valley High Schoolers

Yuma County

The Better Business Bureau is holding an essay contest to see how I.V. High Schoolers deal with ethical dilemmas

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The BBB Pacific-Southwest is holding its Ethical Torch Essay Contest. High school students are being asked to describe an event where they faced an ethical dilemma.

The BBB strives to promote ethical practices among its partners and in doing so enrich the lives of those living around them.

Now, those interested in taking part in the contest will have to write an essay 400-words or less and send it in before the August 29, 2021, deadline. In total 5 essays will be chosen and the prizes include scholarships ranging from $500 to $1500.