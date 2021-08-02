Migrants in custody reach record high in Yuma Sector, BP Chief says

Yuma County

As of Monday, Aug. 2 more than 2,500 migrants were in custody at the Yuma Sector station

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (CBS 13) - Since Friday, July 30 agents assigned to the Yuma Sector have encountered and apprehended 1,921 migrants accused of entering the United States illegally, according to Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem.

"Yuma Sector Border Patrol has reached a record high for the number of migrants in custody," Chief Clem said in a social media post on Monday.

According to the Chief, on Saturday 243 migrants were apprehended in Yuma. A group of 100 could be seen on drone footage captured by border patrol.

"That was just one of several large groups encountered this weekend," Clem said.

Many of those encounters come as rescue efforts for migrants lost and in distress, amid triple-digit temperatures and rugged terrain.

Yuma Sector agents on Sunday received a call of four migrants lost and in distress near Wellton. One of those migrants, a 45-year-old, who got separated from the group died. The 18-year-old female who phoned in the 911 call was rescued along with a 50 and 34-year-old.

That group was one of five 911 calls reported over the weekend pertaining to a migrant in distress in the desert. In total, agents rescued 11 people over the weekend after calling 911 for help.

One of those rescued, a 25-year-old Mexican national was airlifted to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) after he was found unconscious on the west side of the Mohawk Mountains

All migrants rescued or apprehended were processed at the Yuma Sector Border Patrol station.