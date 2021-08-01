American Hospital Association honors YRMC nationally “as a leader in improving care”

Yuma County

Is only one of three hospitals recognized nationally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Hospital Association (AHA) has recognized the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) as "as a leader in improving care." YRMC's recognition earned the hospital a spot as a finalist for the 2020 Quest for Quality Prize.

A multi-disciplinary committee of health care quality and patient safety experts carried out the selection process. The AHA selected YRMC among two other hospitals: Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Florida and Yale New Haven Health, headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut (this year's prize recipient).

"YRMC focuses on a culture of empowering of our staff to do the right thing, while also creating a safe environment to share what isn’t working well with leaders," said Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer Deb Aders, RN.

All three were recognized after a rather extensive evaluation and in-depth analysis was done which compared them against healthcare systems across the country. YRMC leadership’s empowerment of employees stood out to the AHA, as well as the hospital's proactive pandemic response.

Aders continued, "This culture change and keeping our primary focus of ‘Patients Come First’ really set our stage and prepared us for COVID-19. Not only were we able to maintain our quality success rates, but we improved them during COVID."

The AHA held a virtual ceremony on Thursday, recognizing this year's recipients.