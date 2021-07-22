Free lunch for kids at Yuma charter school

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school in Yuma announced it will be offering free meals to their students.

The Yuma Private Industry Council's charter high school will be offering all students breakfast and lunch.

The program is made possible through federal grants and a partner with Yuma Union High School.

News 11 spoke with the school's principal, who talked about why these meals are vital to students' education.

"Meals are an important part of the learning process you can't really connect learning without having the readiness to learn. Having a good nutritious meal having a good breakfast and a good lunch allows a student to be trady and prepared for the full day", said Brian Grossenburg.

Grossenburg said this program couldn't work without the school's partnership with Cibola High School.

Cibola cafeteria staff make the meals, and then transport them to the charter high school campus.