Yuma County Library District holds donation drive to benefit HSOY
Donations accepted through July 10
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Library District is holding a donation drive to help the Human Society of Yuma to continue helping pets in need.
Items needed
- Pine pelleted litter
- Canned kitten food (fancy feast turkey flavor)
- Canned dog food (ground is preferred)
- KMR (kitten milk replacer)
- Towels and blankets
- Dog and cat toys
- Kitchen paper towels
- Miracle nipples
- Pill pockets
More shelter needs
- Baby wipes
- Puppy training pads
- Batteries (C and AA)
- Canned chicken or turkey
- Poop scoopers
- Kitten bottles
- Office supplies
- Febreeze
- Disinfectant wipes
You can drop off donations at any library or Yuma County Human Resources located at 198 S Main Street in Yuma. To see HSOY's wish list, click here.
