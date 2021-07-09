Yuma County Library District holds donation drive to benefit HSOY

Yuma County

Donations accepted through July 10

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Library District is holding a donation drive to help the Human Society of Yuma to continue helping pets in need.

Items needed

Pine pelleted litter

Canned kitten food (fancy feast turkey flavor)

Canned dog food (ground is preferred)

KMR (kitten milk replacer)

Towels and blankets

Dog and cat toys

Kitchen paper towels

Miracle nipples

Pill pockets

More shelter needs

Baby wipes

Puppy training pads

Batteries (C and AA)

Canned chicken or turkey

Poop scoopers

Kitten bottles

Office supplies

Febreeze

Disinfectant wipes

You can drop off donations at any library or Yuma County Human Resources located at 198 S Main Street in Yuma. To see HSOY's wish list, click here.