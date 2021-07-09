Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 7:46 AM
Yuma County Library District holds donation drive to benefit HSOY

Donations accepted through July 10

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Library District is holding a donation drive to help the Human Society of Yuma to continue helping pets in need.

Items needed
  • Pine pelleted litter
  • Canned kitten food (fancy feast turkey flavor)
  • Canned dog food (ground is preferred)
  • KMR (kitten milk replacer)
  • Towels and blankets
  • Dog and cat toys
  • Kitchen paper towels
  • Miracle nipples
  • Pill pockets

More shelter needs
  • Baby wipes
  • Puppy training pads
  • Batteries (C and AA)
  • Canned chicken or turkey
  • Poop scoopers
  • Kitten bottles
  • Office supplies
  • Febreeze
  • Disinfectant wipes

You can drop off donations at any library or Yuma County Human Resources located at 198 S Main Street in Yuma. To see HSOY's wish list, click here.

