City of Yuma discusses new 10-year General Plan

Yuma County

CBS 13's April Hettinger examines how the changes could impact Yuma's future

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma's General Plan hasn't been updated since 2012. This new plan is now in voters' hands and will lay out the future for the next 10 years.

"For these proposed parks, this area is currently not developed; however, we do want to address this area because in our near future, this is a plan that is a 10 year plan," said Alexis Garcia, assistant planner of recreation.

The blue dots represent proposed parks in not-yet developed areas of the city.

Additionally, there are important decisions to make about redevelopment. On the top of the list: what will move into the old Toys 'R Us and Sears buildings?

"We've heard some ideas for expanding it all the way down to 4th Avenue to include the Big Curve as well as the Southgate Mall area, so that's something that we're looking at with this plan," explained zoning administrator, Alyssa Linville.

Aside from expansion, sustainability and air quality are also hot topics, according to associate planner, Chad Brown.

"In the 90s we were 'at attainment' and in the early 2000s we shifted to 'non-attainment' which essentially means that we have pollution in the air, and what's changing now is that the EPA may be asking us to create a plan on how to address that," Brown stated.

Also on the city's agenda: transportation safety. City leaders say it needs considerations because of the number of pedestrians and bicyclists now sharing the road with cars and trucks.

"It's more than just cars on the road it is pedestrians on the road. It is pedestrians on the road and how they're able to get around, bicycles on the road and how they're able to get around," said principle planner, Jennifer Albers. "We incorporated the bikeway plan that was adopted in 2018."

The city is hoping to partner again with Amtrak to potentially bring back the Wellton Route that takes passengers from Yuma to Phoenix.

Another meeting will be held next Monday, June 28 to discuss future plans with government partners like Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and the Irrigation District.