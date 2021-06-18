Pflag Yuma resumes in person meetings just in time for Pride Month

Yuma County

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with the organization's President about their plans to branch out in the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Pflag Yuma resumed in person support group meetings this month for the first time since the pandemic began. It's the first and only organization for the LGBTQIA+ community in Yuma, and provides support and other resources for LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

Erica Hernandez, the President of Pflag Yuma, knows first hand how much support an individual on the LGBTQ+ spectrum needs, not only as a person on the LGBTQ spectrum herself, but also as a mother of a transgender child.

“Even though it was our family who needed the support, we also saw the need for everybody else. These were kids that were here in Yuma, these were kids at kid camp, that needed just some help, or direction or guidance", said Hernandez.

The group meets every third Wednesday of the month at the Center for Spiritual Living on S Second Avenue in Yuma at 7 p.m. It's a temporary location, with hopes of building a designated LGBTQ+ resource center moving forward.

“We’re still awaiting our approval for a 501c3 application, and so that’s still in the works - but it’s in the works, and that’s exciting. We still have a long way to go, we still need to build a board and look for leaders willing to help out in the LGBTQ community any way they can.”

The organization held its first in person support group meeting this past Wednesday, but there is still the option of attending virtually. The Zoom meeting link changes every month, to ensure the gathering is a safe space for participants.

The 85350 Bar & Pizzaria in Somerton will be holding a pride event on Saturday, June 26 at 5 p.m., and tickets will cost $10. Several drag performers will be putting on a show along with other art displays and vendors. You can buy tickets for the event here.

For more information on the organization and how you can get involved, you can visit Pflag Yuma's website, or send an email to pflagyuma4u@gmail.com. There is also a dedicated Yuma Pride webpage currently in the works.