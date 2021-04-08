Yuma in desperate need of lifeguards

Yuma County

Parks and Recreation department says it needs 60

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the the Aquatic Council the ratio of lifeguards per swimmers is one for every seventy-five. The City of Yuma is reporting being 60-lifeguards shy of their desired goal.

So, if those positions aren't filled, the city will have to keep some public pools closed. But, there's still time and if you're over the age of 15-years old you could fill those boots, or in this case sandles.

Lifeguard certification courses start this Friday, April 9, 2021. The courses have been reduced from a week-long course to a 3-day course.

Now, there is a cost for the course which is $150. Those interested can call the City of Yuma's Parks and Recreations Department to get more information.