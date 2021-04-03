MCAS Yuma seeks aid in locating container which separated from aircraft

Yuma County

Incident occurred as machine departed facility

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At about 7:30 Saturday morning, a small unit separated from an aircraft departing Marine Cops Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. The container is estimated to be 12"x12"10".

A Weapons and Tactics Course was conducting a training mission with the aircraft when the incident occurred.

If found by the public, please contact local authorities. Do not try to handle the object by yourself. Special handling is required by trained personnel.

Yuma Police Department has also been notified, and a search for the container is currently under way.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

For additional information, please contact the office of Communication Strategy and Operations at mawts1media@usmc.mil.

