Visitor center operating hours change

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Visitor Information Center is changing its hours starting Thursday, April 1.

Visit Yuma said its new hours are Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Mondays.

The new hours would better serve the community for travelers arriving later in the day and exploring downtown Yuma. "Staying open until 6 p.m. allows our visitors and locals that venture out later in the day to come to visit us before hitting one of our downtown restaurants for dinner," says Linda Morgan, Executive Director of Visit Yuma. 

