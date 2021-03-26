Waylon’s Water World postpones reopening due to lack of lifeguards

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Waylon's Water World off I-8 announced on social media Tuesday it will be pushing back its reopening date to April 16, instead of March 26. The park typically draws large crowds around this time of year, when the weather is perfect for some fun in the water.

But the main issue, according to Rafi Asmar, one of the owners of Waylon's, is that the park doesn't have enough lifeguards on staff.

“Coming toward the last days, we’re doing the numbers, we do not have enough lifeguards to open up this weekend", said Asmar.



Asmar said the park is also undergoing some renovations and upgrades to make sure the park is in tip-top shape before opening back up to the public.

Waylon's Water World closed down in March of 2020, and has been looking to hire up to 30 lifeguards with the hopes of having them all trained and ready to go for its reopening.

The park will be following county and local guidelines related to COVID-19. Waylon's will be open Friday through Sunday from 11 AM to 7 PM, starting April 16. For more information about the park, head to their website.