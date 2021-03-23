Even during a global pandemic, the fight against cancer continues

Yuma County

The local American Cancer Society's Relay for Life continues to push forward

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prior to the COVID-19 global pandemic the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life event was one of the top fundraisers in the state. Thousands gathered to raise funds for cancer research.

Presently, local teams have had to modify their efforts to accomodate health restrictions. One major change has been the goal, which in years past has been in the six figures arena.

This year's goal is $50,000 and with just over a month left in the campaign, they have barely scratched the halfway marker. Donations can be easily made by the use of their website.

The finish line will be on April 17, 2021 on Arizona Western College's campus. Unlike, in year's past, there will not be a survivor walk although survivors are encouraged to attend at a safe distance.

The public is invited to visit the event, where luminarias will be placed along the campus. Luminarias are small bags that have been decorated in rememberance of someone lost or to honor a survivor.