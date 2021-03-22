Goodwill to host virtual job fair

Yuma County

Virtual event scheduled for Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's becoming the new norm, employers using virtual platforms to interview potential hires. In-turn, this new method allows for job seekers to test the waters without leaving the comfort of their own homes.

So, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona will host a virtual job fair from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (MST). Along with Goodwill, local governments are looking for viable candidates.

Among the employers is the City of Yuma and the City of San Luis. For job seekers who can multi-task and over communicate, both cities are looking for dispatchers. If you have an engineering degree, there's openings for that and there's custodial positions as well.

Now, the virtual job fair is free, but space is limited. If you're interested, all you have to do is register online. Those taking part in the virtual job fair should have access to a computer and if you don't your local Goodwill Career Center has them.

As with an in-person job fair, you're asked to dress to impress, choose a quiet place to take part in the fair and make sure your network is strong.